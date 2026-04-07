US
Society

A woman gave birth on a flight right before it landed at JFK.

A passenger gave birth aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight as it approached John F. Kennedy International Airport over the weekend, according to the airline. Flight BW005 from Kingston, Jamaica, landed just before noon on Saturday. Medical personnel met the aircraft on arrival and provided care to both the mother and newborn. In air traffic control recordings, the pilot can be heard notifying controllers of a passenger in labor and requesting medical assistance at the gate. In a statement, Caribbean Airlines praised the crew’s response, saying they handled the situation in line with established procedures while ensuring the safety and comfort of those on board. The airline added that no emergency was declared during the flight. #airtravel #breakingnews #aviation #birth #jfk
Published on
07
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Barbie Dream Fest in Florida was a flop.
Barbie Dream Fest in Florida was a flop.
À suivre
Barbie Dream Fest in Florida was a flop.
Barbie Dream Fest in Florida was a flop.
US
Society

A woman gave birth on a flight right before it landed at JFK.

A passenger gave birth aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight as it approached John F. Kennedy International Airport over the weekend, according to the airline. Flight BW005 from Kingston, Jamaica, landed just before noon on Saturday. Medical personnel met the aircraft on arrival and provided care to both the mother and newborn. In air traffic control recordings, the pilot can be heard notifying controllers of a passenger in labor and requesting medical assistance at the gate. In a statement, Caribbean Airlines praised the crew’s response, saying they handled the situation in line with established procedures while ensuring the safety and comfort of those on board. The airline added that no emergency was declared during the flight. #airtravel #breakingnews #aviation #birth #jfk
Publié le
07
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Barbie Dream Fest in Florida was a flop.
Barbie Dream Fest in Florida was a flop.
À suivre
Barbie Dream Fest in Florida was a flop.
Barbie Dream Fest in Florida was a flop.

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