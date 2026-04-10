Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could impose tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to control the key global shipping route. Speaking at a White House press conference on April 6, Trump floated the idea when asked about Iran charging vessels for passage. “I’d rather do that than let them have them,” he said, adding, “Why shouldn’t we? We’re the winner.” #trump #iran #straitofhormuz #geopolitics