US
Society

Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could impose tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to control the key global shipping route. Speaking at a White House press conference on April 6, Trump floated the idea when asked about Iran charging vessels for passage. “I’d rather do that than let them have them,” he said, adding, “Why shouldn’t we? We’re the winner.” #trump #iran #straitofhormuz #geopolitics
Published on
10
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.
Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.
À suivre
Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.
Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.
US
Society

Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could impose tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to control the key global shipping route. Speaking at a White House press conference on April 6, Trump floated the idea when asked about Iran charging vessels for passage. “I’d rather do that than let them have them,” he said, adding, “Why shouldn’t we? We’re the winner.” #trump #iran #straitofhormuz #geopolitics
Publié le
10
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.
Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.
À suivre
Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.
Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.

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