Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a warehouse fire in California after a video surfaced allegedly showing him starting the blaze while criticizing his employer. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Chamel Abdulkarim, is facing felony arson charges linked to the fire. In the video, a man believed to be Abdulkarim appears to set goods on fire and repeats, “All you had to do was pay us enough to live.” #california #arson #breakingnews #warehousefire #crime