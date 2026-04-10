US
Society

Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a warehouse fire in California after a video surfaced allegedly showing him starting the blaze while criticizing his employer. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Chamel Abdulkarim, is facing felony arson charges linked to the fire. In the video, a man believed to be Abdulkarim appears to set goods on fire and repeats, “All you had to do was pay us enough to live.” #california #arson #breakingnews #warehousefire #crime
Published on
10
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
À suivre
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
US
Society

Disgruntled employee starts toilet paper warehouse fire.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a warehouse fire in California after a video surfaced allegedly showing him starting the blaze while criticizing his employer. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Chamel Abdulkarim, is facing felony arson charges linked to the fire. In the video, a man believed to be Abdulkarim appears to set goods on fire and repeats, “All you had to do was pay us enough to live.” #california #arson #breakingnews #warehousefire #crime
Publié le
10
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
À suivre
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump suggests the U.S. should start charging tolls in the Strait of Hormuz.

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