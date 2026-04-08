Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
Domino's delivery driver Dan Simpson has gone viral for buying customer's Diet Coke when his store ran out. Here's the full story behind why this small act of kindness made such a large impact. #Dominos #Heartwarming #Viral #Delivery #Wholesome
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Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
Domino's delivery driver Dan Simpson has gone viral for buying customer's Diet Coke when his store ran out. Here's the full story behind why this small act of kindness made such a large impact. #Dominos #Heartwarming #Viral #Delivery #Wholesome
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