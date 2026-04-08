US
Society

Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.

Domino's delivery driver Dan Simpson has gone viral for buying customer's Diet Coke when his store ran out. Here's the full story behind why this small act of kindness made such a large impact. #Dominos #Heartwarming #Viral #Delivery #Wholesome
Published on
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
School board member under review for calling a student "hot."
School board member under review for calling a student "hot."
À suivre
School board member under review for calling a student "hot."
School board member under review for calling a student "hot."
US
Society

Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.

Domino's delivery driver Dan Simpson has gone viral for buying customer's Diet Coke when his store ran out. Here's the full story behind why this small act of kindness made such a large impact. #Dominos #Heartwarming #Viral #Delivery #Wholesome
Publié le
08
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
School board member under review for calling a student "hot."
School board member under review for calling a student "hot."
À suivre
School board member under review for calling a student "hot."
School board member under review for calling a student "hot."

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