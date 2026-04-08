US
Society

School board member under review for calling a student "hot."

A Tennessee school board member is under review after making remarks to a teenage student during a recent meeting. The incident occurred during a Washington County Schools board session, where the student had presented research on different schools before the comments were made. Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the room became tense following the exchange, adding that the board is reviewing the situation and will take action if necessary. #tennessee #education #schoolboard #students #news
Published on
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
À suivre
Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
US
Society

School board member under review for calling a student "hot."

A Tennessee school board member is under review after making remarks to a teenage student during a recent meeting. The incident occurred during a Washington County Schools board session, where the student had presented research on different schools before the comments were made. Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the room became tense following the exchange, adding that the board is reviewing the situation and will take action if necessary. #tennessee #education #schoolboard #students #news
Publié le
08
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
À suivre
Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.
Domino's delivery driver goes viral for a small act of kindness.

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