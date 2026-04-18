US
Society

K9s train to protect schools.

K9s.org, (@k9s4cops) a global 501(c)(3), is training specialized K9s to support schools, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies with dogs ready for active response. In a pilot program led by Chris Moore, the dogs are trained to avoid bystanders and target only individuals carrying weapons, with the aim of reducing loss of life during school violence incidents. The organization says the program is already in use across several campuses and school districts, with demand growing as it seeks additional funding to expand placements. #dogs #schoolsafety #k9s
Published on
18
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
NYC's first "pied-à-terre" tax targets luxury second homes.
NYC's first "pied-à-terre" tax targets luxury second homes.
À suivre
NYC's first "pied-à-terre" tax targets luxury second homes.
NYC's first "pied-à-terre" tax targets luxury second homes.
US
Society

K9s train to protect schools.

K9s.org, (@k9s4cops) a global 501(c)(3), is training specialized K9s to support schools, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies with dogs ready for active response. In a pilot program led by Chris Moore, the dogs are trained to avoid bystanders and target only individuals carrying weapons, with the aim of reducing loss of life during school violence incidents. The organization says the program is already in use across several campuses and school districts, with demand growing as it seeks additional funding to expand placements. #dogs #schoolsafety #k9s
Publié le
18
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
NYC's first "pied-à-terre" tax targets luxury second homes.
NYC's first "pied-à-terre" tax targets luxury second homes.
À suivre
NYC's first "pied-à-terre" tax targets luxury second homes.
NYC's first "pied-à-terre" tax targets luxury second homes.

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