Police address Louisiana mass shooting that left eight children, ages 1 to 14, dead.

Eight children, ages 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, authorities said. Police said at least 10 people were shot in what they described as a domestic incident early Sunday morning. The suspected gunman, who was reportedly related to some of the victims, died after being shot by police during a vehicle chase. Louisiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. #louisiana #shooting #breakingnews #crime