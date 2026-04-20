US
Society

Police address Louisiana mass shooting that left eight children, ages 1 to 14, dead.

Eight children, ages 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, authorities said. Police said at least 10 people were shot in what they described as a domestic incident early Sunday morning. The suspected gunman, who was reportedly related to some of the victims, died after being shot by police during a vehicle chase. Louisiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. #louisiana #shooting #breakingnews #crime
Published on
20
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
K9s train to protect schools.
K9s train to protect schools.
À suivre
K9s train to protect schools.
K9s train to protect schools.
US
Society

Police address Louisiana mass shooting that left eight children, ages 1 to 14, dead.

Eight children, ages 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, authorities said. Police said at least 10 people were shot in what they described as a domestic incident early Sunday morning. The suspected gunman, who was reportedly related to some of the victims, died after being shot by police during a vehicle chase. Louisiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. #louisiana #shooting #breakingnews #crime
Publié le
20
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
K9s train to protect schools.
K9s train to protect schools.
À suivre
K9s train to protect schools.
K9s train to protect schools.

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