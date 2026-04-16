Teenager saves friend from electrocution despite suffering a severe shock himself.

A teenager in Maceió, Brazil was caught on video rescuing a friend from an apparent electric shock during indoor play. The footage shows the boy quickly pulling his friend away after he appears unable to let go, breaking the electrical contact and likely preventing more serious injury. Electrical shocks can cause muscles to lock, making direct contact dangerous, but the teen’s rapid response helped end the incident. #hero #electricshock #brazil #news