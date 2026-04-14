US
Society

Epstein survivor responds to Melania Trump.

Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant is pushing back after Melania Trump called for victims to testify before Congress, saying many have already shared their accounts with the FBI. “Unfortunately, a lot of the girls who testified died. Maybe it’s about time that you and your husband testify, too,” Bryant said, in an apparent reference to Donald Trump. Bryant said she first met Jeffrey Epstein as a 20-year-old student in Cape Town who modeled part-time. She alleged that during a flight, Epstein “started touching me forcibly,” adding, “I realized this is not a modeling opportunity, I’ve been kidnapped.” She says she was trafficked by Epstein for several years. #epstein #melaniatrump #donaldtrump #trafficking #news
Published on
14
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
À suivre
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
US
Society

Epstein survivor responds to Melania Trump.

Epstein survivor Juliette Bryant is pushing back after Melania Trump called for victims to testify before Congress, saying many have already shared their accounts with the FBI. “Unfortunately, a lot of the girls who testified died. Maybe it’s about time that you and your husband testify, too,” Bryant said, in an apparent reference to Donald Trump. Bryant said she first met Jeffrey Epstein as a 20-year-old student in Cape Town who modeled part-time. She alleged that during a flight, Epstein “started touching me forcibly,” adding, “I realized this is not a modeling opportunity, I’ve been kidnapped.” She says she was trafficked by Epstein for several years. #epstein #melaniatrump #donaldtrump #trafficking #news
Publié le
14
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
À suivre
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.

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