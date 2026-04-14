A horse was euthanized minutes after winning a major race in England.
A seven-year-old horse was euthanized Friday after breaking its back while jumping the final fence of a Grand National steeplechase race, which it still went on to win. #horse #animals #horseracing
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A horse was euthanized minutes after winning a major race in England.
A seven-year-old horse was euthanized Friday after breaking its back while jumping the final fence of a Grand National steeplechase race, which it still went on to win. #horse #animals #horseracing
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Pour aller plus loin
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