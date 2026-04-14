US
Society

A horse was euthanized minutes after winning a major race in England.

A seven-year-old horse was euthanized Friday after breaking its back while jumping the final fence of a Grand National steeplechase race, which it still went on to win. #horse #animals #horseracing
Published on
14
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
À suivre
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
US
Society

A horse was euthanized minutes after winning a major race in England.

A seven-year-old horse was euthanized Friday after breaking its back while jumping the final fence of a Grand National steeplechase race, which it still went on to win. #horse #animals #horseracing
Publié le
14
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
À suivre
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.
Florida doctor removes the wrong organ from a patient during surgery.

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