US
Society

Watch the moment Trump realizes shots are fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman, who hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday, said he is revealing the magic trick he performed for Karoline Leavitt shortly before shots were reported. Pearlman was seen speaking with the White House press secretary and Melania Trump, who was seated next to Donald Trump, before showing them a piece of paper. Moments later, they ducked behind a table on stage as security responded, and Trump and Melania Trump were escorted out of the Washington Hilton ballroom. #trump #whitehouse #whcd
Published on
27
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.
À suivre
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.
US
Society

Watch the moment Trump realizes shots are fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Mentalist Oz Pearlman, who hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday, said he is revealing the magic trick he performed for Karoline Leavitt shortly before shots were reported. Pearlman was seen speaking with the White House press secretary and Melania Trump, who was seated next to Donald Trump, before showing them a piece of paper. Moments later, they ducked behind a table on stage as security responded, and Trump and Melania Trump were escorted out of the Washington Hilton ballroom. #trump #whitehouse #whcd
Publié le
27
/
04
/
2026
À suivre
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.
À suivre
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.
Seagull imitators compete for best screech at 6th European championship.

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