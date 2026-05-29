Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
The first survivor among a group of gold miners who have been stuck in a flooded cave in laos for over a week has been rescued, video shows. At least four other survivors remain in the cave, with two miners still missing.
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Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
The first survivor among a group of gold miners who have been stuck in a flooded cave in laos for over a week has been rescued, video shows. At least four other survivors remain in the cave, with two miners still missing.
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Pour aller plus loin
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