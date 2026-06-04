US
Society

Woman follows GPS onto elevated train tracks in Seattle.

A woman has gone viral for driving her car onto a 30 ft high light rail track near Mount Baker Station in Seattle, stopping train service. The woman said that she was following her GPS and had somehow ended up on the tracks. She is not facing any charges, and her car had to be lifted off the tracks by transit authorities.
Published on
04
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
À suivre
Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
US
Society

Woman follows GPS onto elevated train tracks in Seattle.

A woman has gone viral for driving her car onto a 30 ft high light rail track near Mount Baker Station in Seattle, stopping train service. The woman said that she was following her GPS and had somehow ended up on the tracks. She is not facing any charges, and her car had to be lifted off the tracks by transit authorities.
Publié le
04
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
À suivre
Survivor rescued from cave in Laos
Survivor rescued from cave in Laos

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