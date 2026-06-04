Woman follows GPS onto elevated train tracks in Seattle.
A woman has gone viral for driving her car onto a 30 ft high light rail track near Mount Baker Station in Seattle, stopping train service. The woman said that she was following her GPS and had somehow ended up on the tracks. She is not facing any charges, and her car had to be lifted off the tracks by transit authorities.
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Woman follows GPS onto elevated train tracks in Seattle.
A woman has gone viral for driving her car onto a 30 ft high light rail track near Mount Baker Station in Seattle, stopping train service. The woman said that she was following her GPS and had somehow ended up on the tracks. She is not facing any charges, and her car had to be lifted off the tracks by transit authorities.
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