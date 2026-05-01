Raghu Rai, Photographer Who Chronicled India, Dies at 83

Raghu Rai, who documented India’s political and cultural life over five decades, has died at 83. Here’s a look at his legacy.

Raghu Rai, one of India’s most influential photojournalists whose work documented the country’s political upheavals, public figures and street life over five decades, died in April 2026 in New Delhi. He was 83.

He died at a private hospital following a prolonged illness, according to people familiar with the matter.

Born in 1942 in Jhhang, now in Pakistan, Rai did not begin his career behind a camera. Trained as an engineer, he turned to photography in 1965 after encouragement from his brother. Within a year, he joined The Statesman, marking the start of a career that would reshape visual storytelling in India.

Global Recognition

Rai’s work gained international attention in the early 1970s and drew the notice of Henri Cartier-Bresson, a co-founder of Magnum Photos. Rai later became one of the first Indian photographers associated with the cooperative, a milestone that placed him on the global photojournalism map.

Over the years, he worked with publications including India Today, where he served as picture editor, and contributed to international titles such as Time, Life, Geo, The New York Times and Newsweek.

Documenting History and Power

His photography ranged widely in subject and tone. He documented major historical events, including the Bhopal gas tragedy, producing images that came to define public memory of the disaster. He also maintained long-term access to political leaders such as Indira Gandhi, creating an extensive visual record of her tenure.

Portraits and Everyday India

Beyond politics, Rai photographed cultural and spiritual figures including Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and filmmaker Satyajit Ray, alongside artists, musicians and writers.

His work also captured everyday life in India’s cities, particularly Delhi and Kolkata, often focusing on crowds, movement and contrast.

Philosophy and Later Work

Rai published more than 50 books over his lifetime, building an archive that traces India’s transformation from the post-independence decades to the present.

He described photography as a deeply personal pursuit, often framing it as a spiritual engagement rather than a technical exercise. In later years, he adopted digital tools but maintained that the strength of an image depended on the photographer’s perception, not the device.

Legacy

In a public message, Narendra Modi described him as a “creative stalwart” whose work would continue to inspire generations.

Rai is survived by his family and a body of work that remains central to India’s visual history.