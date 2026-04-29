A Year After Backlash, Prada Launches Rs. 83,000 Made-In-India Kolhapuri Sandals

Prada has launched Rs. 83,000 Made-In-India Kolhapuri sandals a year after criticism over design credit.

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Last summer, a pair of sandals on a Milan runway triggered a debate that travelled far beyond fashion week.

Now, the same conversation has returned with a new detail attached: Made in India.

Prada has launched a limited-edition line of Kolhapuri-inspired sandals produced in India, nearly a year after criticism over similar designs shown without initially naming their Indian roots, according to Reuters.

The collection is being sold through selected Prada stores worldwide and online. Reuters reported the sandals are priced at about €750, or roughly Rs. 83,000 at recent exchange rates.

The Runway Moment That Started The Debate

In June 2025, Prada presented open toe-loop leather sandals during Milan Fashion Week as part of its Spring Summer 2026 menswear collection.

For audiences in India, the shape looked familiar. The design closely resembled Kolhapuri chappals, a traditional handcrafted sandal associated with Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Criticism followed after the footwear appeared without initial reference to its Indian inspiration, Reuters reported. Prada later acknowledged the design link.

The Sandals Now Being Made In India

Months later, the brand returned with a revised production story. Reuters said the latest edition is handmade in India.

In December 2025, Prada announced plans to produce pairs in Maharashtra and Karnataka under agreements with state-backed organisations linked to the craft sector.

That means the same style once discussed as runway inspiration is now tied to production in the regions most closely associated with Kolhapuri craftsmanship.

What Prada Said

Prada said the collection “combines local craftsmanship with Italian technology”, according to Reuters.

The company has also linked the launch to a wider collaboration with artisan groups after the earlier controversy.

The 800-Year History Behind Kolhapuri Sandals

Kolhapuri sandals take their name from Kolhapur and trace back to the 12th century, according to BBC News.

Originally built for durability in hot weather, the sandals became known for thick leather soles, hand-cut straps and the distinctive toe-loop front.

Over time, different towns developed their own versions. Some pairs feature braided detailing. Others use darker dyed leather or finer finishing for festive wear.

Today, Kolhapuris move easily across wardrobes. They are worn with denim, linen trousers, kurtas and occasionwear alike.

In 2019, the sandals received Geographical Indication status in India, recognising their regional origin and traditional craftsmanship.

The Price Difference

Reuters reported the Prada edition is priced at about €750, roughly Rs. 83,000.

Traditional Kolhapuri sandals in India are usually sold at significantly lower prices, depending on leather quality, detailing and maker.

The gap reflects two different markets. One is rooted in regional craft and local retail. The other sits inside the global luxury system, where branding, exclusivity and international distribution shape value.

Training Programme For Artisans

Prada also announced a three-year training programme for artisans from eight districts associated with Kolhapuri sandal-making, Reuters reported.

The initiative is expected to train 180 artisans in six-month modules through two Indian design institutes. Some participants may also continue training at the Prada Group Academy in Italy.