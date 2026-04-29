Operation Wings Of Dawn: Why Hundreds From India’s Bnei Menashe Community Are Heading To Israel

Why members of India’s Bnei Menashe community are moving to Israel under Operation Wings of Dawn, and the identity and history behind the relocation.

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They boarded a flight to Israel from India.

But for many of them, the journey began more than 2,700 years ago.

When members of India’s Bnei Menashe community landed in Israel, supporters described it as more than migration. They saw it as a return tied to faith, identity and tradition.

The mission is called Operation Wings of Dawn.

So who are the Bnei Menashe, and why does this journey matter so much to them?

Who Are Bnei Menashe?

Bnei Menashe means “Children of Manasseh” or “Sons of Menashe.”

The community says it descends from the biblical tribe of Manasseh, one of the ancient tribes of Israel.

According to community tradition, their ancestors were exiled after the Assyrian conquest of the Kingdom of Israel in 722 BC.

Members say their forebears later moved through regions including Persia, Afghanistan, Tibet and China before eventually settling in India’s North East.

These claims are rooted in faith and oral history, and are not universally accepted by historians.

Where Are They In India?

As per The New York Times, around 10,000 Bnei Menashe are believed to live mainly in Manipur and Mizoram.

Some members in Manipur are linked to Kuki-Zo tribal communities.

For generations, families have observed customs they say connect them to ancient Judaism, including festivals, dietary practices and oral traditions.

Many later converted to Christianity during missionary activity, while others later revived Jewish religious practices.

India has historically been seen as a place where Jewish communities lived without the persecution experienced in some other parts of the world.

Since the 1990s, thousands of Bnei Menashe members have moved to Israel.

Why Do They Want To Go To Israel?

For many Bnei Menashe families, the move is about faith, identity and belonging.

Many members say they view Israel as an ancestral homeland rather than a foreign country.

Some have said that living in remote parts of Manipur can make it difficult to fully observe certain religious customs. Some prayers, for example, require a minyan, or ten Jewish adults.

Reports have also said some younger members are learning Hebrew through apps such as Duolingo.

For others, the move is also linked to family reunification, opportunity and long-term stability.

Some reports say recent ethnic violence in Manipur has added urgency for families seeking to relocate.

What Is Operation Wings Of Dawn?

Operation Wings of Dawn is a relocation effort led by Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency, according to multiple reports.

The programme aims to bring members of the Bnei Menashe community from India to Israel.

On 23 April 2026, the first group of around 240 to 250 people arrived at Ben Gurion Airport and were welcomed by supporters.

Reports say around 600 people are expected in the first phase, while about 1,200 more could arrive by the end of 2026.

For many families, it marks reunion, identity and the end of a long wait.