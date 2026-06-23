Anshula Kapoor’s Pre-Wedding Lehenga Took 1,600 Hours To Make, What’s The Story Behind it?

Anshula Kapoor’s pre-wedding lehenga took 1,600 hours to create. Here’s the story behind the ITRH outfit, Phulkari dupatta and its cultural significance.

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Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations with fiancé Rohan Thakkar began with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by his family.

But one detail from the evening quickly caught attention.

Anshula’s outfit.

She wore a custom ITRH ensemble designed by Ridhi Bansal and styled by Mohit Rai. The look drew on traditional Indian craftsmanship and personal heritage.

However, a deeper cultural story behind it makes the look even more meaningful.

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Not Just A Lehenga, A Family Story

For the ceremony, Anshula wore a regal gold lehenga built around Banarasi silk tissue brocade. The outfit featured ITRH's signature Jadau-inspired detailing and intricate handcrafted embroidery.

The lehenga was embellished with ghungroo work, zardosi embroidery, mirrors and polki elements, creating a rich textured look without overwhelming the overall design. The palette stayed rooted in classic gold tones, giving the outfit a timeless feel.

But the focal point of the look was a vibrant Phulkari dupatta.

The colourful dupatta brought a striking contrast to the gold ensemble and added a layer of cultural meaning to the look.

In a note shared alongside photographs from the event, Anshula explained why she chose the piece.

"Wearing a Phulkari dupatta felt especially meaningful for the occasion. Deeply rooted in Punjabi tradition, it is a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and blessings passed down through generations of women."

For many Punjabi families, Phulkari is more than decorative embroidery. Traditionally handcrafted by women, these textiles have long been associated with weddings, celebrations and important life milestones.

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1,600 Hours Of Handcrafting

What makes the ensemble stand out is the amount of work that went into creating it.

According to the designer, the outfit required around 1,600 hours of craftsmanship, reflecting the extensive embroidery and detailing involved in its creation.

Every element, from the tissue brocade base to the embellishments and embroidery, was designed to create depth and movement while maintaining a classic bridal aesthetic.

Rather than following a trend-driven bridal formula, the look focused on heritage textiles and traditional techniques.

The look reflects a broader trend of brides incorporating heritage textiles and personal traditions into their wedding wardrobes.

The wedding is planned for 6 July, bringing the couple’s pre-wedding festivities to their final milestone.