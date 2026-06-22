Before Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2, Bohemian Fashion Was A Symbol Of Rebellion

Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 looks have revived bohemian fashion. Here's the history, key icons and why boho is dominating 2026.

See also on Brut

When Kriti Sanon's first looks from Cocktail 2 were unveiled, one fashion detail stood out immediately.

With flowing silhouettes, layered jewellery, handcrafted fabrics and relaxed separates, her character Ally embraced a distinctly bohemian aesthetic. Costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania described it as a contrast to Deepika Padukone's fashion-forward Veronica from the original Cocktail.

The timing could not have been better. Bohemian fashion is making a major comeback globally.

But what exactly is bohemian fashion, and where did this free-spirited style originate?

Wait, What Exactly Is Bohemian Fashion?

Think flowing dresses, embroidery, crochet, lace, tassels, earthy colours, oversized sunglasses and jewellery that looks collected rather than bought as a set.

Bohemian fashion, often shortened to "boho", is built around freedom and individuality. It favours comfort over structure and personal expression over strict trends.

Today, it feels fresh. But the story began long before Instagram mood boards and festival fashion.

The Original Rebels Of Fashion

The roots of bohemian style trace back to 19th-century Europe.

Artists, writers and creative communities rejected conventional lifestyles. Their clothing reflected that spirit through loose silhouettes, handcrafted details and cultural influences.

The modern boho look emerged during the 1960s and 1970s counterculture movement.

Hippies embraced vintage clothing, global influences, embroidery, fringe, beads, lace and natural fabrics as a rejection of consumerism and mass production.

Large music festivals like Woodstock in 1969 helped bring the look into the mainstream. Decades later, festivals such as Coachella played a major role in its commercial revival.

More than a fashion trend, boho style became a symbol of identity, freedom and self-expression.

The Celebrities Who Made Boho Cool

Every fashion trend needs its icons.

In the early 2000s, British supermodel Kate Moss became one of the faces most associated with boho chic. Her mix of vintage dresses, waistcoats, boots and layered accessories inspired an entire generation.

Actors such as Sienna Miller also helped popularise the aesthetic, turning boho into a red-carpet and street-style phenomenon. Today, Miller remains one of the strongest references for modern bohemian dressing.

Television played a role too.

Serena van der Woodsen in the TV show Gossip Girl often mixed luxury fashion with relaxed bohemian pieces. Meanwhile, Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City made eclectic dressing feel aspirational long before social media existed.

Bollywood Has Been Doing Boho For Years

Indian audiences have seen versions of bohemian fashion on screen for more than a decade.

Rani Mukerji's relaxed, layered wardrobe in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna carried several boho elements.

Aishwarya Rai's looks in Dhoom 2 blended beach glamour with bohemian styling through flowy silhouettes and statement accessories.

Kangana Ranaut's wardrobe in Katti Batti embraced a carefree, lived-in aesthetic that felt authentically boho.

Years later, Alia Bhatt's character Kaira in Dear Zindagi brought the look to a younger audience with oversized shirts, easy dresses, silver jewellery and unfussy styling.

Now, Kriti Sanon's Ally in Cocktail 2 is introducing boho fashion to a new generation of viewers.

Why Is Boho Everywhere Again?

Fashion tends to move in cycles.

After years of quiet luxury, clean-girl aesthetics and minimalist dressing, consumers are looking for clothes that feel expressive again.

Designers have responded.

At luxury houses such as Chloé, the modern boho revival has become one of fashion's biggest stories. Current collections feature lace-trimmed dresses, paisley prints, tassels, pendant necklaces and oversized sunglasses.

Brands such as Zimmermann have also leaned heavily into romantic dresses, soft blouses and flowing silhouettes that align with the trend. Recent runway collections have showcased airy white boho blouses and relaxed feminine dressing.

Even details such as balloon silhouettes and voluminous shapes have found their way back into wardrobes, giving the aesthetic a contemporary update.