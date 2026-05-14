How the dupatta moved from Indian tradition to global fashion, rebranded as “Scandinavian scarf” and spotted on red carpets and reels.

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Scroll through global fashion feeds and you may spot a soft draped scarf called a “Scandinavian scarf.” Clean styling, minimal layers, effortless wrap. But for many in India, it looks familiar.

It resembles the dupatta.

As fashion cycles speed up and social media blurs borders, the dupatta has reappeared in global styling conversations.

The “Scandinavian scarf” trend has raised questions about rebranding without context.

Indian fashion pages and creators also point out that similar drapes now appear on international runways and reels, often without crediting their origin.

So where does the dupatta actually come from?

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History Of Dupatta

The dupatta is not a trend piece. It is a long unstitched draped cloth rooted in South Asian clothing history, shaped by function, identity, and expression.

Its earliest traces appear in Indus Valley Civilisation figurines showing women in loose shawl-like drapes, often seen as early parallels of upper-body drape traditions.

In early Sanskrit and Vedic-era references, similar garments are described as uttariya, along with avagunthana and mukha-pata, used as veils and coverings in social contexts.

Mauryan and Gupta-era art continues this visual language, where layered draped clothing forms an essential part of dress. Over time, these evolving traditions shaped what became the dupatta.

The word itself comes from Sanskrit: “du” meaning two or double, and “patta” meaning a strip of cloth.

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Mughal Era: Craft And Culture Expand

The Mughal period shaped the dupatta into a richer textile form by blending Persian influence with Indian craftsmanship.

Fine muslins from Bengal, silks from Varanasi, and chiffons from the Deccan were used in royal courts. The dupatta became a symbol of status, often detailed with zardozi, gota patti, and hand embroidery.

Regional crafts also grew: Chikankari in Avadh, Phulkari in Punjab, Bandhani and Leheriya in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and in Kashmir, pashmina and jamawar with sozni and aari work.

Together, these turned the dupatta into a living archive of Indian textile heritage.

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Colonial India And Changing Fashion Identity

Under colonial rule, Indian clothing shifted with Western tailoring and Victorian dress codes, but the dupatta remained part of everyday wear.

It also became a symbol of resistance during the Swadeshi and Non-Cooperation movements through handspun Khadi dupattas.

Indian textiles like muslin, calico, and chintz were widely exported to Europe before colonial trade disrupted local production and global textile flows.

The dupatta stayed constant, adapting without losing meaning.

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The Everyday Life Of The Dupatta

The dupatta has long been part of everyday wear across regions, paired with salwar kameez, lehengas, and even saree variations. It served both function and form.

It offered coverage, but also identity. In different parts of India, the way it was draped signalled occasion, region, or even personal style.

Light cotton for daily wear. Silk and embellished versions for weddings. Handwoven versions carried across generations.

It was never fixed. It moved with culture.

From Everyday Wear To Red Carpet Styling

The dupatta has moved from everyday wear into global fashion conversations around draped silhouettes.

On Instagram reels and fashion moodboards, long draped scarves often resemble dupatta-style draping, a pattern noted in fashion commentary on how silhouettes are reinterpreted across cultures.

The term “Scandinavian scarf” appears in media discussions for a minimal, monochrome draped scarf trend. It is not a formal fashion category but a descriptive label.

This influence is also visible in red carpet fashion, where sculptural draping is common in couture.

Leighton Meester’s gown by Elie Saab at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Hailey Bieber has also worn draped couture silhouettes by Yves Saint Laurent at the Met Gala 2026.

The dupatta now sits within a global system of evolving draped forms.