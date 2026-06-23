Who Is Avinash Agarwal? Meet The 'Indian Trump' Going Viral After India's Got Latent

Avinash Agarwal's Donald Trump impersonation has become one of the most talked-about moments from India's Got Latent Season 2. Here's everything to know about the comedian.

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A Donald Trump impersonation has unexpectedly become one of the biggest talking points from India's Got Latent Season 2.

The performer behind the viral act is Avinash Agarwal, a comedian, writer, host and public speaker whose appearance on the show's premiere episode has sparked widespread discussion online. While many viewers are discovering him now, Agarwal has spent years building a career across live entertainment, comedy and public speaking.

Quick Facts About Avinash Agarwal

Stand-up comedian, writer and event host

Popularly known online as the "Indian Trump"

Comes from a theatre and performing arts background

Has performed in more than 200 live shows, according to his public profiles

Represented India at the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking

Went viral after appearing on India's Got Latent Season 2

Who Is Avinash Agarwal?

Avinash Agarwal is a stand-up comedian and performer known for his Donald Trump impersonations. His Trump-inspired persona has earned him the nickname "Indian Trump" among fans online.

According to information available through his public profiles, Agarwal comes from a theatre and performing arts background and has performed in more than 200 live shows across India.

His work extends beyond stand-up comedy. Over the years, he has hosted events featuring personalities including Manisha Koirala, Abhay Deol, Johnny Lever and Anurag Kashyap. His public profiles also state that he has been associated with script-writing projects involving Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

A Public Speaker Who Represented India

One of the lesser-known aspects of Agarwal's career is his work as a public speaker.

According to information available on his public profiles, he represented India at the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking in the United States and finished among the top 30 speakers globally.

Why Is He Trending?

Agarwal's appearance on India's Got Latent Season 2 quickly became one of the most-discussed moments from the show's return.

Remaining in character as Donald Trump throughout his performance, he delivered a series of jokes aimed at celebrity culture and internet controversies. The act generated strong reactions from both the audience and judges and was widely shared across social media platforms.

His performance has introduced him to a much wider audience, with viewers now discovering his comedy, hosting work and public-speaking career beyond the show.

With India's Got Latent back in the spotlight, Avinash Agarwal has emerged as one of the breakout names of the season and one of the internet's latest viral comedians.