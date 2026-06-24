Who Is Pamala Serena? The Desi Bling Star, Beauty Queen And UN Ambassador Of Peace Entering Lock Upp 2

Pamala Serena is a UK-born entrepreneur, public speaker and Netflix's Desi Bling star. Here's everything to know about her life, career and background.

Pamala Serena is set to enter the spotlight once again, this time as one of the confirmed contestants on Lock Upp 2.

The reality TV personality, entrepreneur and former beauty queen was announced as part of the show's contestant line-up alongside Ram Kapoor and Shivangi Joshi. With the second season of the controversial reality show scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27, viewers are eager to learn more about the woman who calls herself "Dubai Ki Komolika".

While many Indian viewers may know her from Desi Bling, Pamala Serena's journey spans pageantry, business, humanitarian work and reality television.

From London To Dubai

Born in the United Kingdom to Indian parents, Pamala Serena spent her early years in the UK before moving to Dubai in 2012.

She studied Psychology at University College London and later trained at the London School of Film Production. Over the years, she built a public profile that combines glamour, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

Pamala often describes Dubai as the city that shaped both her personal and professional life.

Beauty Queen And Entrepreneur

Before entering reality television, Pamala made a name for herself in the pageant world.

She won the titles of Ms Universe Dubai 2021 and Ms UAE World 2022, achievements that helped establish her presence on the international stage.

Away from the cameras, she is also involved in the real estate sector and reportedly manages a property business based in London.

Rise To Fame Through Desi Bling

Pamala Serena gained wider recognition through Desi Bling, a reality series that followed the lives of wealthy South Asians living in Dubai.

The show featured personalities including Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and offered viewers a glimpse into the luxury lifestyles of its cast members.

Pamala quickly became one of the show's most talked-about faces. Her glamorous image, outspoken personality and on-screen clashes attracted attention throughout the season.

One of the most discussed storylines involved her disagreements with fellow cast member Lailli Mirza, which continued to generate conversations even after the show ended.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Pamala Serena?

At the launch event of Lock Upp 2, Pamala introduced herself as "Dubai Ki Komolika", a reference that immediately caught attention.

The nickname also recalls a moment from Desi Bling, where Karan Kundrra jokingly compared her to the iconic television character Komolika.

With her confident personality, reality TV experience and ability to generate headlines, many viewers believe she could become one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

What To Expect From Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2 is expected to feature a mix of celebrities, influencers and controversial personalities living together under constant surveillance while competing in challenges.

Pamala Serena enters the show with an existing fan base and a reputation for speaking her mind.

Whether she emerges as a fan favourite or becomes the centre of fresh controversies remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: her entry has already created buzz ahead of the show's premiere.

As Lock Upp 2 gears up for launch, all eyes will be on whether the former beauty queen and entrepreneur can turn her reality television experience into success inside one of India's most unpredictable reality shows.