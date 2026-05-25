From a Burj Khalifa home to Rolls-Royces and gold gifts, here is everything to know about Desi Bling star Satish Sanpal.

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When Netflix released Desi Bling, viewers expected celebrity appearances, Dubai glamour and luxury living.

But one businessman ended up becoming the biggest talking point of the show.

From a Burj Khalifa home and Rolls-Royces to claims of owning 40 kg of gold and a private party yacht, Satish Sanpal’s lifestyle quickly went viral online.

So, who is the billionaire entrepreneur at the centre of Netflix’s latest obsession?

From Jabalpur To Dubai

Satish Sanpal comes from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Desi Bling, he started young and faced business failure early in life. He reportedly began one venture with Rs. 80,000 before moving to Dubai at the age of 20.

On the show, Satish says he entered the gold business after reaching Dubai and later expanded into multiple sectors. Today, he is the founder and chairman of ANAX Holding, which includes businesses in real estate, hospitality and investment.

Reports also state that he left school after Class 8 before building his business career in Dubai.

Inside Satish Sanpal’s Billionaire Lifestyle

According to reports quoted by NDTV, Satish and Tabinda Sanpal have a combined net worth of over $1.5 billion, or roughly Rs. 14,000 crore.

In Desi Bling, the couple showcases their lifestyle inside their Burj Khalifa home and while exploring luxury real estate in London.

One of the show’s biggest talking points was gold.

Tabinda revealed that she owns 40 kg of gold and receives nearly 3 kg of gold from Satish every Dhanteras. Satish also said he plans to weigh her in gold on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Their daughter Isabella, also called Bella, reportedly had gold cutlery made for her before birth and later received a customised pink Rolls-Royce.

Reports also claim Satish owns multiple Rolls-Royces, a Bugatti Chiron worth around Rs. 35 crore and a private party yacht featured in the Netflix series.

What Is Desi Bling About?

Desi Bling follows wealthy Indian expats living in Dubai. The reality series combines luxury lifestyles, social circles, celebrity friendships and personal drama.

Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most recognisable faces on the show. Their relationship moments and engagement storyline became major highlights online.

Within the series, Satish and Tabinda act almost like hosts introducing Tejasswi and Karan to Dubai’s elite circles. Their parties, luxury lifestyle and social influence become recurring themes throughout the episodes.

At the same time, the show has also sparked criticism and debate online. Social media conversations questioned the way wealth, relationships and gender dynamics were portrayed in the series.