Who Is Rajat Dalal And Why Is He Trending?

Rajat Dalal is trending after his marriage. Here is a clear look at his journey from powerlifting to internet fame and controversies.

Rajat Dalal is trending again after sharing news of his marriage. On 29 March 2026, he posted about it, and the update quickly spread across social media, bringing him back into the spotlight.

For some, he is a familiar name from fitness and reality TV. For others, the moment raises a simple question. Who is Rajat Dalal, and why does he keep trending?

Born in Haryana, Built in the Gym

Born and raised in Faridabad, Haryana, Rajat Dalal comes from a Jat family. His exact date of birth and early childhood details are not widely documented in credible public sources. What stands out instead is where he chose to focus early on.

That place was the gym.

During his college years, Dalal took up powerlifting and began competing across India. The sport soon became his primary identity. He went on to represent India at the international level and has said he won 12 international medals.

At the WPC Asian Championship, he lifted a combined 742.5 kg in the 91 kg category, winning three gold medals and one silver, while also breaking a world squat record. In 2023, he set a world record in the deadlift with a lift of 302.5 kg in the 90 kg men’s junior category.

These numbers show where his journey began, before social media brought him wider attention.

The Influencer Who Could Not Avoid The Spotlight

As his powerlifting career grew, Rajat Dalal began building a presence on Instagram. His content stayed simple. Workouts, lifts, short bursts of motivation. It was rooted in the gym, not performance.

But the attention did not stay limited to fitness.

In 2023, a video showed him confronting three men he accused of posing as godmen. He questioned them on religious texts and later handed them over to the police. The clip spread quickly and drew mixed reactions.

The following year, his name surfaced again. In March 2024, a public dispute with fitness influencer Rajveer Singh Sisodia escalated online, with both exchanging threats before the Haryana Police intervened.

Soon after, another video gained traction. In it, Dalal appeared to warn YouTuber CarryMinati over a roast. The clip was later taken down, along with an apology.

Then came the most serious turn. In June 2024, Dalal was arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault case involving an 18-year-old. He was later released on bail.

By this point, the spotlight was no longer just about fitness. It followed everything he did.

The Bigg Boss Chapter

In October 2024, Rajat Dalal walked into the Bigg Boss 18 house. Contestants labelled him a villain and a flip-flopper. He had face-offs, he dominated tasks, and he also had moments that made people laugh.

He finished as the second runner-up, with Karan Veer Mehra taking the winner's trophy. He later appeared on The 50, reaching the semi-finals before being eliminated ahead of the finale.

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And Now, a New Chapter

Just weeks after confirming he was in a relationship, Rajat got married in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. Celebrities like Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, and Urvashi Dholakia congratulated him in the comments.

From a powerlifting platform in Faridabad to the Bigg Boss stage and now a wedding mandap, his journey has moved across very different spaces in a short span of time.

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