Mother Rejected A Marriage Proposal. Police Allege Her 18-Month-Old Son Was Killed.

An 18-month-old boy was allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh after his mother rejected a marriage proposal. Here's what police say happened.

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A woman says no. And the man who proposed kills her son.

Police said that is what happened in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, where an 18-month-old child was allegedly killed after his mother rejected a man's marriage proposal.

What Happened?

Aarav was just 18 months old.

His mother had come to visit relatives in Yadav Colony in Shikohabad, Firozabad.

According to police, Jitendra Pathak, also known as Viraj, wanted to marry her. She had rejected his proposal, and investigators allege he viewed her son as an obstacle.

On 29 May, Viraj allegedly lured Aarav away on the pretext of giving him sweets.

Police say CCTV footage captured him carrying the toddler away.

Investigators allege he then repeatedly slammed the child onto the ground, causing fatal injuries, before fleeing the scene.

Videos shared online show Aarav's mother alleging that her son was killed because she had rejected Viraj's marriage proposal.

What Is The Police Action?

After the child's death, police launched a manhunt.

Teams were formed and checkpoints were set up across the area.

Within hours, officers tracked down the suspect.

According to police, the accused allegedly opened fire when officers attempted to stop him.

Police returned fire and he sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

He was arrested from the spot.

Officials said an illegal pistol, live cartridges and empty cartridges were recovered during the operation.

The accused is in police custody.

Police say they are collecting evidence on priority and working to file the chargesheet before the court as quickly as possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

The courts will now decide what comes next.