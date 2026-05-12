Cannes Film Festival 2026 Live Updates: Indian Celebrities, Red Carpet Looks & More

Follow Cannes Film Festival 2026 live updates with the latest on Indian celebrities, red carpet fashion, film premieres, viral moments and everything happening at the festival from 12 to 23 May.

The French Riviera is set for another season of cinema, fashion and global celebrity as the Cannes Film Festival 2026 takes place from 12 May to 23 May. This year too, Indian celebrities are expected to be among the biggest highlights at the festival.

From Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearances to red carpet fashion, film premieres, celebrity debuts and viral moments, Cannes 2026 is expected to place India firmly in the global spotlight once again.

Over the years, Cannes has grown beyond a film festival for Indian audiences. It has become a major international platform for Bollywood, luxury fashion, beauty brands and Indian creators making a global impact.

As an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Brut will bring you the latest updates from Cannes 2026 across platforms. This year, Brut is also expanding its creator-led coverage from the festival with behind-the-scenes access, fashion storytelling and live social-first content formats.

Day 1: 12 May 2026

Payal Kapadia is an Indian filmmaker known for redefining independent Indian cinema through experimental storytelling. An FTII graduate, she first gained global attention with her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, which won at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. Her debut feature All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix in 2024, marking a major milestone in her career.

In 2026, she does not have a new competing film at Cannes. Instead, she returns as Jury President of Critics’ Week, supporting emerging global filmmakers at the festival.

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt attended the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 12 in a peach-toned statement look.

She wore a strapless, figure-hugging gown by Tamara Ralph with a bold plunging cutout neckline, paired with a matching dupatta draped around her shoulders. The monotone silhouette balanced structure and fluidity for a sleek red carpet finish.

She styled it with a statement coral necklace embellished with diamonds. Her makeup was kept elegant and minimal with soft peach-pink tones, subtle shimmer on the eyes and cheeks, and nude glossy lips.

Alia Bhatt has already unveiled her first look from Cannes 2026 in a structured corset ball gown featuring hand-painted artwork inspired by the French Riviera.

The artwork was created by artist Basuri Chokshi and sculpted into the silhouette by fashion label That Antique Piece.

ALSO READ: Who Is Basuri Chokshi? The Artist Behind Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Look