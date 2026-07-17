From 13 Days To 16 Years: Hunger Strikes That Changed India's Political History

From Gandhi and Bhagat Singh to Sonam Wangchuk, these hunger strikes changed politics, sparked protests and shaped India's history.

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As Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters its third week, concerns over his health are growing.

The education reform activist has lost more than 9 kg and doctors warn that his condition could worsen if the fast continues.

But his protest has also revived an old question: why do people choose to stop eating to make the country listen?

The answer lies in India's long and powerful history of hunger strikes.

Why Hunger Strikes Take Place In India?

A hunger strike is one of the oldest forms of non-violent protest used in India. The idea is simple but powerful: a person puts their own health at risk to force society and those in power to pay attention.

During the freedom movement, leaders like Mahatma Gandhi used fasting as a moral and political tool. After Independence, the method continued to shape movements around language, land rights, environmental issues and corruption.

Here are some of the hunger strikes that left a lasting mark on India's history.

Bhagat Singh's Jail Protest That Inspired A Nation

In June 1929, Bhagat Singh and other revolutionaries launched a hunger strike inside Lahore Jail.

They were protesting against the discriminatory treatment of Indian prisoners compared to white prisoners. The inmates demanded equal food, clothing and living conditions.

The strike lasted 116 days and became a defining moment of the freedom movement.

Fellow revolutionary Jatin Das died after fasting for 63 days, turning the protest into a powerful symbol of sacrifice and resistance.

Gandhi's Fast Against Untouchability

In May 1933, Mahatma Gandhi observed a 21-day fast to promote the upliftment of Dalits and to improve the lives of Dalits, whom Gandhi referred to as 'Harijans'.

The fast drew national attention to caste discrimination and strengthened Gandhi's campaign against untouchability.

It showed that hunger strikes could also be used to push for social reform, not just political demands.

The Fast That Created Andhra State

In October 1952, freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu began a hunger strike demanding a separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

After fasting for 58 days, he died.

His death triggered widespread protests across the region. The government eventually created Andhra State, paving the way for the linguistic reorganisation of Indian states.

Few hunger strikes have changed India's map as dramatically.

Fighting For Land And Displacement

In March 2006, activist Medha Patkar began a hunger strike against the raising of the Sardar Sarovar Dam's height.

She argued that thousands of families displaced by the project had not been properly rehabilitated.

The protest lasted 20 days and ended after intervention linked to Supreme Court proceedings and government assurances that rehabilitation concerns would be reviewed.

The fast reignited the debate over development and displacement in India.

The Protest That Changed West Bengal Politics

Later that year, in December 2006, Mamata Banerjee launched a 25-day hunger strike against the acquisition of farmland in Singur for the Tata Nano project.

The protest became a major turning point in West Bengal politics.

It helped build momentum against the Left Front government and strengthened Banerjee's image as a leader fighting for farmers' rights.

A few years later, she would become the state's Chief Minister.

The Anti-Corruption Fast That Stopped The Nation

In August 2011, social activist Anna Hazare sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

He demanded the Jan Lokpal Bill, an anti-corruption law that would create an independent body to investigate corruption in public offices.

The movement drew huge crowds and protests across the country. Parliament eventually agreed in principle to key demands, and Hazare ended his 13-day fast.

For many young Indians, it became one of the defining political moments of the decade.

The Environmental Fast That Ended In Tragedy

In February 2011, Swami Nigamananda began a hunger strike against illegal mining along the Ganga river near Haridwar.

He continued his protest for 115 days before dying.

His death brought national attention to environmental degradation and the impact of illegal mining on the river ecosystem.

The Woman Who Fasted For Nearly 16 Years

In November 2000, after the Malom killings in Manipur, Irom Sharmila began a hunger strike demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

She was repeatedly arrested and force-fed through a nasal tube.

Her protest continued for nearly 16 years before ending in August 2016, making it one of the longest hunger strikes ever recorded.

She became known across the world as the "Iron Lady of Manipur".

And Now, Sonam Wangchuk

On 28 June 2026, education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

As of 17 July, doctors said he had lost more than 9 kg and warned that his health could deteriorate further if the fast continued.

Whether his demands lead to change remains to be seen.

But India's history suggests one thing clearly: when someone stops eating for a cause, the nation pays attention.

TL;DR | News At Glance

Why are hunger strikes important in India?

Because they have been used to demand political, social and environmental change for over a century.

Who held the longest hunger strike in India?

Irom Sharmila, who fasted for nearly 16 years demanding the repeal of AFSPA.

Which hunger strike led to the creation of a state?

Potti Sriramulu's 58-day fast led to the formation of Andhra State.

Which hunger strike sparked India's anti-corruption movement?

Anna Hazare's 13-day fast in 2011 demanding the Jan Lokpal Bill.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike?

He is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.