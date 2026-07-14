Explained: Why The Jantar Mantar Protest Isn't Over And Why Sonam Wangchuk Is Still Fasting

Hundreds continue protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations. Here's why Sonam Wangchuk remains on an indefinite hunger strike.

Hundreds of protesters continue to camp at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, and other examinations. The agitation has drawn national attention after education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike.

As Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 17th day on Tuesday, several Opposition leaders appealed to him to end his fast, expressing concern over his health. According to the protest organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning his hunger strike on 28 June.

Here's what the protest is about and why it is continuing.

Why are people still protesting at Jantar Mantar?

The protest is being led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and other examinations. Protesters say the minister should take moral responsibility for the reported examination paper leak.

The CJP began its sit-in at Jantar Mantar on 20 June. Although the government conducted a re-test of NEET-UG on 21 June, organisers say their demands go beyond a single examination. They are seeking greater accountability and reforms to prevent future paper leaks.

Protesters have remained at the site despite temperatures exceeding 40°C. Students, young professionals and activists have camped at Jantar Mantar, while volunteers continue to provide food and water. Organisers also say they have received support from students' unions and civil society groups.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?

Wangchuk joined the protest on 28 June and began an indefinite hunger strike in support of the demonstrators.

Speaking at Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk said he joined the protest to support students seeking accountability in the education system. He said the education system faces serious challenges and called for greater transparency in the examination process.

According to the organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg since beginning his fast. On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra appealed to him to end his hunger strike while reiterating their support for the protesters' demands. A day earlier, a group of public figures, including writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh, also urged Wangchuk and other protesters to end their fast.

Why is Jantar Mantar the venue for the protest?

Jantar Mantar has served as Delhi's principal site for public demonstrations since the early 1990s.

Before that, Boat Club near Parliament was the capital's main protest venue. After restrictions were imposed on gatherings there, Jantar Mantar became the designated location for organised demonstrations because it was easier to manage.

Over the years, the venue has hosted several high-profile protests, including Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011, the wrestlers' protest in 2023, demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019, and farmers' protests.

How did the movement begin?

The protest is organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, founded by Abhijeet Dipke. The movement emerged after a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant referring to people with fake degrees as "cockroaches". What began as a satirical social media campaign later evolved into a youth movement focused on examination reforms and accountability.

The organisation has since held demonstrations in several cities before returning to Jantar Mantar. It has also announced a march to Parliament on 20 July.