Who Is Abhijit Dipke? The Brain Behind The Cockroach Janta Party Movement

Cockroach Janta Party began as a satirical youth movement in India started by Abhijit Dipke. Here is how it began, its manifesto and eligibility rules.

See also on Brut

Starting a political party in India has traditionally meant long campaigns, funding networks, and organisational muscle built over years. But the digital age has changed the entry point. Today, a political idea can begin with a tweet, spread through frustration, and grow into a movement within days.

That is exactly what happened with the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical political platform that emerged from the internet but quickly turned into a talking point about unemployment, youth anger, and political disillusionment.

What began as a joke now sits in a grey zone between meme culture and political commentary.

Who is Abhijit Dipke?

Abhijit Dipke is a 30-year-old political communication strategist. His work focuses on narrative building, public messaging, and how digital platforms shape political opinion.

He did not enter politics through elections. He entered through digital media.

He studied journalism in Pune for his undergraduate degree. Later, he moved to the United States for higher education. At Boston University, he completed a master’s in Public Relations, where he studied how communication influences public perception in the digital age.

Between 2020 and 2022, he volunteered with the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media team. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in February 2020, he worked on meme-based digital campaigning that shaped online political engagement.

In 2023, he returned to Aurangabad, Maharashtra, while preparing for his US applications. That period eventually led him to experiment with a different format of political expression.

After completing his degree, he launched the Cockroach Janta Party. What started as satire quickly turned into a large online response, crossing 80,000+ sign-ups.

Why ‘Cockroach Janta Party’?

The name comes from a controversial courtroom remark attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing, where he referred to unemployed youth as “cockroaches” struggling to find space in professions and society.

The remark, widely discussed online, became the foundation for the party’s identity. Instead of rejecting the label, the movement flipped it into satire.

The idea was simple. If society sees certain young people as invisible or unwanted, then they would embrace the identity and turn it into political expression.

The name became less about insult and more about reclaiming frustration.

Eligibility Criteria

Unlike traditional political parties that focus on leadership experience or ideological alignment, the Cockroach Janta Party introduced deliberately ironic eligibility rules.

To join, a person must:

Be unemployed

Be “lazy”

Be able to “rant professionally”

These conditions were not meant as serious screening criteria. They were designed as satire, reflecting how youth unemployment and digital expression have merged into a shared coping mechanism.

For many young Indians, meme culture has become a way to process frustration about jobs, exams, and systemic pressure. The party turned that into its foundation.

What Does It Stand For? The Manifesto

Despite its satirical framing, the movement has articulated a set of serious policy ideas. The manifesto includes:

Absolute independence of the judiciary, with no post-retirement political rewards or Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices

Accountability mechanisms for voter deletion processes

50 percent reservation for women in Parliament and Cabinet without waiting for incremental seat expansion

Strict anti-defection rules to prevent elected representatives from switching parties after elections

These points move the conversation away from satire alone. They reflect structural concerns around transparency, representation, and institutional accountability.

Internet Joke Or Early Political Signal?

The movement has sparked debate because it sits at an unusual intersection. On one side, it uses humour, irony, and meme language. On the other hand, it highlights serious issues like unemployment anxiety and political disengagement among young people.

Supporters see it as a youth-led pressure valve for frustration. Critics see it as a trend that may fade as quickly as it rose.

When asked about its future, the founder described it as a potential youth movement aimed at changing political discourse through peaceful and democratic participation.

The bigger question remains open. Is this just internet culture expressing itself in political form, or is it an early version of how new-age political participation in India might look?

For now, it continues to grow in a space where humour and politics are increasingly overlapping.