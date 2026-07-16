From Ladakh To Delhi: Every Time Sonam Wangchuk Went On Hunger Strike And What Happened Next

From Ladakh's constitutional safeguards to the latest protest in Delhi, here's a timeline of every major hunger strike led by Sonam Wangchuk and what happened after each one.

Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is the latest in a series of fasts the engineer, education reformer and climate activist has undertaken in recent years.

Since 2023, Wangchuk has used hunger strikes to press for issues ranging from constitutional safeguards for Ladakh and environmental protection to, most recently, alleged examination irregularities. While the causes have changed, fasting has remained one of his principal methods of protest.

Here's a timeline of his major hunger strikes and what happened after each one.

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January 2023: Five-Day Fast For Ladakh

Wangchuk observed a five-day fast in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh in January 2023.

The protest highlighted concerns over the ecological impact of proposed mining and industrial projects in the Union Territory and renewed calls for constitutional safeguards. Along with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), he backed four key demands:

Statehood for Ladakh

Inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution

A separate public service commission

Additional political representation for the region

What happened next?

Later that month, the Union government constituted a High-Powered Committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs to hold discussions with representatives of the LAB and KDA. Multiple rounds of talks followed, but no agreement was reached on the movement's core demands.

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March 2024: The 21-Day Climate Fast

On 6 March 2024, Wangchuk began a 21-day hunger strike in Leh, describing it as a "Climate Fast".

He said the protest was intended to draw attention to Ladakh's fragile ecosystem while reiterating demands for constitutional safeguards, including Sixth Schedule status and statehood. The fast also came after several rounds of talks between Ladakhi representatives and the Centre failed to produce an agreement.

What happened next?

Wangchuk completed the 21-day fast on 26 March 2024. He announced that relay hunger strikes and other peaceful protests would continue, and later called for a march towards Delhi to keep the demands in focus. Talks with the Centre remained inconclusive.

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September-October 2024: Delhi Chalo And Fresh Protest

In September 2024, Wangchuk and more than 100 supporters began a nearly 1,000-kilometre march from Ladakh to Delhi.

The march aimed to press the same four demands relating to Ladakh's constitutional status and environmental protection. When the group reached the Delhi border on 1 October, Delhi Police detained Wangchuk and several other protesters, citing prohibitory orders in force in the capital.

What happened next?

The movement continued through peaceful demonstrations after the detentions. Discussions between the Centre and Ladakhi representatives resumed, but the principal demands remained unresolved.

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September 2025: Hunger Strike During Renewed Ladakh Protests

On 10 September 2025, the Leh Apex Body launched a 35-day hunger strike after talks with the Centre failed to resolve the movement's demands. Wangchuk joined the fast alongside other protesters.

As the protest continued, the health of some participants deteriorated, leading to wider demonstrations and a shutdown in Leh.

What happened next?

The unrest escalated later that month. Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA), and the movement temporarily withdrew from scheduled talks with the Centre. He was released in March 2026 after the NSA order was revoked, and discussions between Ladakhi representatives and the government resumed.

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June 2026: Hunger Strike Over Examination Irregularities

On 28 June 2026, Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Unlike his previous fasts, which focused on Ladakh, this protest is in solidarity with a youth-led movement demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As the hunger strike entered its third week, concerns over Wangchuk's health prompted a petition before the Delhi High Court seeking medical intervention.

What has happened so far?

The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and ensure medical assistance is provided whenever necessary. Wangchuk has continued the fast despite appeals from supporters and public figures to end the protest.