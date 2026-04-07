Honeymoon Turns Tragic: The Timeline of Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder Case

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Timeline

Raja Raghuvanshi had just begun the happiest chapter of his life, a honeymoon in Meghalaya with his new wife, Sonam. But days after the wedding in 2025, joy turned to tragedy when Raja was murdered. His wife, Sonam, 24, was arrested in connection with the case.

Nearly a year later, the family is finding hope in an unexpected way, a moment they call nothing short of miraculous.

On Ekadashi, the same day Raja passed away, his elder brother Sachin welcomed a baby boy. For the family, the timing felt like more than a coincidence.

They saw it as a sign that Raja had returned in the form of his nephew.

“God has sent Raja back to us,” said Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s brother.

The family decorated their home and even put up a sign that read: Raja Is Back, marking a moment of grief and celebration arriving together.

The Honeymoon Murder Timeline

On 20 May 2025, the newlyweds left Indore for their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Two days later, they reached a homestay in Shillong on a rented scooter. CCTV footage showed them carrying a white suitcase. They later spent the night at a homestay in Nongriat.

Early on 23 May, around 5:30 am, the couple checked out and set off for a trek in Cherrapunji. That morning, Sonam called her mother-in-law and spoke about their trekking plans. Around 10 am, a local tour guide reported seeing the couple with three other men on the trail. Later that day, repeated calls from both families went unanswered.

A missing person report was filed on 24 May. On 27 May, the couple’s rented scooter was found abandoned on the Shillong-Sohra road. Search operations continued despite heavy rainfall.

On 2 June, police recovered Raja’s body from a valley near a waterfall parking area in Cherrapunji. His identity was confirmed through a tattoo and smartwatch. A blood-stained machete and a black coat were also recovered nearby. The post-mortem revealed multiple injuries.

Investigators later found that Sonam was in regular contact with Raj Kushwaha during the trip. Four suspects — Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, Akash Rajput and Raj Kushwaha — were arrested.

On 9 June, Sonam was found at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She claimed she had been drugged, kidnapped and robbed. Meghalaya Police, however, stated that evidence suggested her involvement in the murder.

On 11 June, reports emerged that Sonam had confessed to her role in planning Raja’s murder. The police said the investigation was ongoing and further details would emerge after interrogation.

ALSO READ: Call It A Proposal If You Want. The Law Calls It A Criminal Case

Who Was Raja Raghuvanshi?

Raja Raghuvanshi, born on 15 March 2001, was a newlywed enjoying the start of his married life when his honeymoon in May 2025 in Meghalaya ended in tragedy. His death sparked a nationwide investigation and drew attention across India because of the unusual circumstances and the coordination needed between multiple states to solve the case.

ALSO READ: Nashik Astrologer Case: What We Know So Far | Who Is Ashokkumar Kharat

What Happens Next

The family has moved from grief to celebration. While the legal proceedings continue, they are embracing the newborn as a symbol of hope and continuity. For Raja’s relatives, this marks a deeply emotional and meaningful moment.