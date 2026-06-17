They Met On Instagram. Months Later, She Was Found Dead In Their Bengaluru Home.

Police say the 20-year-old woman and her live-in partner met on Instagram and had been living together in Bengaluru for six months before an argument allegedly turned fatal.

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A Relationship That Began Online

What started as an Instagram friendship ended in a murder investigation.

Twenty-year-old Anusha and 27-year-old Sharath were both from Sakleshpur in Karnataka's Hassan district. According to police, the pair met on Instagram, grew close and eventually moved to Bengaluru.

About six months ago, they rented a house in the city's Malleswaram area and began living together.

But behind the social media connection and shared home, the relationship was reportedly becoming strained.

Police say the couple had been having disagreements over personal issues in the months leading up to the incident.

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The Night Everything Changed

According to investigators, an argument broke out between the couple on the night of 14 June.

Police allege that the dispute escalated and that Sharath strangled Anusha inside their rented home.

What happened inside the house remained unknown for nearly two days.

Sharath, who worked as a water tanker driver in Bengaluru, allegedly stayed away from authorities until the case came to light.

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The Confession That Alerted Police

The investigation began after Sharath allegedly told his lawyer about the incident.

The lawyer then informed the police, prompting officers from Seshadripuram Police Station to visit the house.

Police recovered Anusha's body from the residence and launched an investigation. Sharath was subsequently arrested.

Officials are now questioning him to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the motive behind the alleged murder.

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A Crime Behind Closed Doors

The case is the latest in a series of incidents involving alleged violence within intimate relationships.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data, many women who are victims of homicide are killed by people known to them, including spouses, partners, relatives or acquaintances. Experts have long noted that violence within relationships often remains hidden from public view until a serious crime occurs.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.