Teen Abused 180 Minors, Filmed 350 Obscene Videos in Maharashtra | Who Is Ayan Ahmed Tanveer?

Ayan Ahmed Tanveer, alias Mohammad Ayaz, the 19-year-old arrested in Amravati for allegedly exploiting 180 minors and filming 350 videos.

See also on Brut

Police investigations indicate that 19-year-old Ayan Ahmed Tanveer allegedly befriended multiple girls, gained their trust, and lured them into relationships. He is suspected of sexually exploiting victims and recording videos without their consent, which were later used for intimidation and blackmail. While local reports suggest up to 180 victims and 350 recorded videos, authorities have so far officially confirmed eight victims as the investigation expands.

The incident has caused significant unrest in the towns of Paratwada and Achalpur, leading to a regional shutdown and the deployment of additional police forces to maintain order.

Who Is Ayan Ahmed Tanveer?

Ayan Ahmed Tanveer, also known as Mohammad Ayaz, is a resident of Paratwada city in the Amravati district. Following his arrest, several details regarding his background have surfaced:

Modus Operandi: He allegedly lured minor girls into a "love trap," took them to cities like Mumbai and Pune, and filmed obscene videos to force them into prostitution.

Digital Footprint: Victims were reportedly targeted through WhatsApp and Snapchat groups.

Political Links: Reports indicate he previously served as an office-bearer for the AIMIM, though the party states he is no longer associated with them.

Legal Status: He is currently in police custody until 21 April 2026, and his mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination.

ALSO READ: UP Couple Gets Death Penalty for Sexually Abusing 33 Boys, Sold Images on Dark Web

Understanding the POCSO Act

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, which is India’s primary law for safeguarding minors under 18.

Stringent Penalties: The Act provides for severe punishments, including life imprisonment or even the death penalty in cases of "aggravated penetrative sexual assault".

Mandatory Reporting: Any person aware of child abuse must report it to the authorities; failure to do so is a punishable offence.

Child-Friendly Justice: The law mandates in-camera trials, prohibits aggressive questioning of the victim, and ensures that the child’s identity remains strictly confidential.

ALSO READ: Sathankulam Custodial Deaths: What Led To The Death Penalty Verdict

Investigation and Government Action

Amravati Rural Police are probing whether a broader organised network exists behind the production and distribution of these videos.

Second Arrest: Police also arrested Ujer Khan Iqbal Khan for allegedly downloading and circulating approximately 100 of the obscene videos online.

Evidence Retrieval: Forensic teams are working to retrieve deleted data from seized devices, which reportedly contain several objectionable clips.

Administrative Action: Authorities used a JCB machine to demolish portions of the accused's residence, targeting alleged illegal encroachments on the property.

Support for Survivors: Special contact arrangements facilitated by female officers have been set up to encourage survivors to come forward with a guarantee of complete confidentiality.

ALSO READ: Minor Files POCSO Complaint Against Priest in Mathura