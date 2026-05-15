Nirbhaya Memories Revived After 30-Year-Old Woman Was Pulled Into Bus And Gang-Raped

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving Delhi sleeper bus. Police have arrested the driver and conductor as investigation continues.

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The 2012 Delhi gangrape case, widely known as the Nirbhaya case, changed how India spoke about women’s safety in public spaces. A 23-year-old medical student was assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi, triggering nationwide protests and legal reforms.

More than a decade later, another case from the capital has brought the same fears back into public conversation.

In northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, a 30-year-old factory worker and mother of three was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving private sleeper bus on the night of 11 May. Police say the accused were the driver and conductor of the vehicle.

The case has once again raised a difficult question for the city: how safe are its roads after dark?

What Happened

A 30-year-old, mother of three children, was returning home from work late at night when the incident unfolded near the B-Block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar.

She approached a man standing near a private sleeper bus to ask for the time. He then allegedly pulled her inside the vehicle.

The bus doors were locked from inside, while tinted windows blocked visibility from outside. The vehicle then moved towards Nangloi.

Police allege the driver and conductor raped her in turn while the bus kept moving through different parts of northwest Delhi.

Part of the assault allegedly took place near Nangloi Metro Station.

Reports suggest the bus was not operating as a scheduled passenger service, had tinted windows banned under Central Motor Vehicle Rules, and allegedly lacked proper emergency exit systems.

The survivor was later allegedly thrown out of the bus, after which she contacted police through a PCR call.

How Police Responded

A PCR call was received from the survivor shortly after the incident. Acting on her complaint, Rani Bagh Police registered an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rape, gangrape, and common intention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Vikram Singh said the survivor’s statement was recorded immediately and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.

Within hours of the FIR being lodged:

One accused was arrested

The second accused was apprehended within four hours

Both the driver and conductor were later sent to judicial custody. Police are also scanning CCTV footage along the route taken by the bus and reviewing technical evidence to reconstruct the timeline.

The Questions Raised

The incident has again raised concerns about night-time safety in Delhi.

Delhi Police night-patrolling SOPs require intensified surveillance between 9 pm and 2 am in sensitive and isolated areas. Special units such as women-led “Jhansi” squads and “Jaguar” bike patrol teams also operate in parts of the city.

Despite this framework, the crime allegedly took place in a moving vehicle across multiple zones without intervention.

According to NCRB data for 2024, Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women among 19 metropolitan cities, and also topped the national figures for rape cases.

Political Reactions

The case has triggered strong political responses.

Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party criticised the incident and called it a repeat of the Nirbhaya case. Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that “nothing was learned from Nirbhaya” and called the incident a “stain on society”.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also questioned how the bus allegedly remained on the move for nearly two hours during the assault.

The opposition has used the case to raise broader questions about policing, enforcement of transport safety rules, and accountability in private vehicles operating at night.