Sexually Exploited And Blackmailed For Four Years: Jodhpur Sister Suicide Raises Questions About Police Action

Two sisters in Jodhpur died by suicide after alleging years of sexual assault and blackmail. Police action now under scrutiny.

Two sisters. Two suicides. And a question Rajasthan is now struggling to answer: how did repeated complaints still fail to stop years of alleged sexual exploitation?

According to NCRB data, over 36,000 cases of crimes against women were reported in Rajasthan in 2024. More than 4,800 of these were rape cases.

Now, a Jodhpur case involving allegations of gang rape, blackmail and long-term abuse has raised fresh questions about delay, protection and accountability, and what really happened after the first complaint was filed.

What Happened in Jodhpur

The case began with allegations made by the younger sister in a complaint filed on 11 April. She stated that her elder sister had been trapped by a man named Mahipal, an e-Mitra service centre operator.

According to the complaint, Mahipal allegedly recorded obscene videos of the elder sister without her consent and used them to blackmail her. Over nearly four years, he and his associates allegedly sexually exploited her and extorted money.

Unable to cope with the pressure and ongoing abuse, the elder sister died by suicide on 20 March.

The younger sister then approached the police and warned that she too could take her life if no action was taken.

A Chain of Fear and Blackmail

After the first death, the younger sister alleged that she continued to face threats. She claimed the accused used her sister’s videos to pressure and assault her as well.

She also alleged that despite the FIR being registered, the accused continued to issue open threats. They allegedly told her that police action would not affect them.

The complaint paints a picture of sustained intimidation where fear and digital exploitation were used as tools of control.

In a tragic turn, the younger sister died by suicide on 15 May after consuming pesticide. She died while being taken to hospital.

Police Action Under Question

Police registered an FIR after the complaints were filed. However, the family alleges that no concrete arrests or preventive steps followed in time to stop the harassment.

After the deaths, Jodhpur Rural police stated that two accused, including Mahipal, have been detained and the arrest process is underway. Authorities also confirmed that a departmental inquiry will be conducted against officials who handled the case.

The police version has not yet fully addressed the family’s allegations of delay, but the investigation remains ongoing.