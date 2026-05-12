19-Year-Old Shoaib Akhtar Accused Of Using Fake Identity To Trap Minor Girls And Pressure Them Into Religious Conversion In Lucknow

A Lucknow salon operator was arrested for allegedly blackmailing girls using fake identities, explicit videos and conversion threats.

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For many young Indians, social media is where friendships and conversations begin.

But sometimes, those online connections turn into manipulation and abuse.

India recorded more than 69,000 POCSO cases in 2024, according to NCRB data. Many accused were known to the victims, including online acquaintances.

The latest case from Lucknow reflects that growing concern.

Police say a 19-year-old salon operator allegedly used a fake Instagram identity to trap girls online before threatening them with explicit videos.

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What Happened?

On 10 May, a 15-year-old girl approached the Sairpur police station in Lucknow with a complaint against a man she had met online.

Police identified the accused as 19-year-old Shoaib Akhtar, a resident of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. He was living in Lucknow and working as a salon operator, according to police.

Investigators said Akhtar allegedly created a fake social media identity under the name “Saurabh Singh” to hide his real identity and approach girls online.

According to the complaint, he first befriended girls through social media and then allegedly trapped them in relationships.

Police said he later sexually exploited the victims, recorded objectionable photos and videos, and threatened to make them viral online.

The alleged pressure did not stop there.

Investigators claimed he used the explicit material to force some girls into religious conversion.

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How The Case Came To Light

The case surfaced after the minor complainant allegedly discovered the accused’s real identity and stopped speaking to him.

Police said the girl refused to convert her religion after which Akhtar allegedly circulated her explicit visuals online.

Following the complaint, police formed multiple teams to trace the accused.

Using CCTV footage and information from an informer, officers arrested him soon after.

A mobile phone allegedly used in the crime was recovered during the arrest.

Police said the device contained objectionable visuals of around 13 to 14 girls. The phone is currently being examined as part of the investigation.

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What Charges Has He Been Booked Under?

An FIR has been registered under several laws, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, the Information Technology Act and the POCSO Act.

Under the IT Act, intentionally capturing, storing or sharing private images without consent can lead to imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs. 2 lakh, or both.

The police investigation is still ongoing.