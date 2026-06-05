French President Emmanuel Macron speaks on Gen Z anxiety, work-life balance, failure, love and his personal bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit, in an exclusive interview with Brut India.

“When you are young, you are not supposed to take the whole burden of the world on your shoulders.”

French President Emmanuel Macron offered an unusually personal window into his mind during his India visit.

Speaking with warmth and candour with Brut India Editor-in-Chief Mehak Kasbekar, he moved seamlessly between geopolitics and deeply human concerns, especially those shaping the lives of young people today.

From wanting to learn data science to being “besties” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Macron reflects on leadership beyond power.

Macron on PM Modi: Strategic Partners and Besties

When asked about his bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Macron described a relationship that is both strategic and deeply personal. India and France, he noted, share a uniquely intimate partnership spanning defence, security, science, higher education and technology.

Beyond policy, Macron spoke of genuine friendship, built over more than 20 meetings, mutual respect and long conversations. Despite coming from different cultures and personal backgrounds, he believes their shared faith in multilateralism, rule of law and regional stability has created rare strategic intimacy.

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Macron on Skills, Failure and Finding Talent

If he were 25 today, Macron said he would focus on art, creativity and culture, on making something unique while staying in dialogue with others. He emphasised the importance of identifying where one’s talent truly lies, defining talent as the ability to stay engaged longer than others without fatigue.

He also admitted that learning never ends, revealing his long-standing desire to study data science, something he has yet to begin. His most important advice, however, was simple and universal: try, fail and try again. Success rarely comes the first time, and failure, he said, is often the best teacher about oneself and the world.

Macron on Work-Life Balance and Mental Health

At a time when Gen Z in India and across the world is fiercely debating burnout and balance, Macron was clear: work-life balance is not a myth. He believes it is achievable through willingness, organisation and culture. Sports, he said, are essential not just for fitness but as a powerful tool against stress and anxiety. Beyond that, culture, music, reading, family time and personal space are equally vital.

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Macron on Love and Personal Balance

Though spoken quietly, Macron’s reflections on love and personal life carried weight. For him, love, family and inner balance are not distractions from leadership but foundations for it. In an age of constant information and pressure, he sees emotional grounding as essential, especially for young people navigating uncertainty.

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One of the most striking moments came when Macron spoke about what he sees as a loss of innocence among today’s youth. He acknowledged that Gen Z is the most informed and educated generation in history, but also one living under immense pressure from climate change, wars, biodiversity loss and rapid technological shifts.

His message was both reassuring and protective: young people have the right to innocence. They are not meant to carry the entire burden of the planet on their shoulders. While he urged cooperation, skill-building and goodwill, he strongly rejected the idea that Gen Z is a hopeless generation. According to Macron, the future is not lost, even if progress feels slow and imperfect.

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