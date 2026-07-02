Harry Kane’s Journey From Being Told He Was Not Athletic Enough To Scoring Twice In England’s 2-1 Win Vs DR Congo

From academy rejection to England captain, here's how Harry Kane became one of football's greatest strikers after his heroics against DR Congo.

England won 2-1 against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, but the match did not start in their control.

Lionel Mpasi kept England out for long spells as chances kept coming and going after DR Congo went 1-0 up.

Then Harry Kane changed everything.

He scored a powerful header in the 75th minute to level the game before smashing a late winner from the edge of the box.

The result took England into the Round of 16, and Kane’s second goal moved him to 13 World Cup goals, overtaking Pelé.

But this game was only one part of the story. What led Kane here, and how he has built a career around moments like this, is a journey worth going into next.

Who Is Harry Kane?

Harry Kane was not considered a football prodigy.

Born in London in 1993, he joined Arsenal's youth academy as a child but was released after just one season. Coaches believed he was not athletic enough. Instead of giving up, Kane joined Tottenham Hotspur's academy, where his development was slow compared to many teammates.

He was not the fastest player. He was not the strongest either. Even after reaching Tottenham's senior squad, he spent time on loan at clubs including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City. Those spells were far from glamorous, but they helped him gain experience and confidence.

By the time he returned to Tottenham, Kane had transformed into a complete striker.

Turning Doubt Into Goals

Kane's breakthrough came during the 2014-15 season when he established himself as Tottenham's first-choice striker. What followed was years of remarkable consistency.

He won multiple Premier League Golden Boots, became Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer and eventually surpassed Wayne Rooney to become England's highest-ever goalscorer.

Unlike forwards who rely only on speed, Kane built his game around movement, positioning, finishing and intelligent passing. He became known not just for scoring goals but also for creating chances for teammates.

That combination turned him into one of the most complete forwards of his generation.

Carrying England To FIFA

International tournaments have often defined Kane's career.

He won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has repeatedly delivered in major competitions. Against DR Congo, he added another chapter to that story.

England found themselves under pressure after Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead. Despite dominating possession, Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to beat goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who produced a string of impressive saves. Kane was also involved in a controversial penalty appeal that was waved away.

But Kane stayed patient.

Anthony Gordon's cross found him in the 75th minute for the equaliser. Then, four minutes from full time, he collected the ball just outside the penalty area, turned his marker and unleashed a brilliant finish into the top corner to seal England's comeback.

The brace took Kane to five goals in the tournament, adding yet another milestone to his international career.

Story Of Kane Beyond Numbers

Harry Kane’s career has often been judged through criticism when England fall short, with questions over his leadership, style, and ability under pressure.

But he keeps responding on the pitch.

Against DR Congo, England were close to an early exit before Kane almost single-handedly turned the game around. His goals kept their World Cup run alive and reinforced the trust his teammates place in him during key moments.

After the match, England coach Thomas Tuchel compared Kane's instinct inside the box to global greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He described elite forwards as "sharks" who sense chances instantly and said Kane is "so, so good", a captain who leads the team and decides matches with decisive finishes.

Now at 32, Kane has already hit milestones most players never reach, yet he continues to push forward. From being released by Arsenal to becoming England’s all-time top scorer, his rise has been built on persistence.

In the end, it is not just numbers, but delivering when pressure is highest and shaping moments that define his legacy.