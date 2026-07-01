Who Is Varun Yadav AKA Laila? Everything To Know About The Lock Upp 2 Contestant

Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila, is a contestant on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2. Here's everything to know about the creator from Haryana.

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If you've been watching Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, you've probably heard one name again and again: Laila.

But who is he?

Laila is actually Varun Yadav, a content creator from Haryana who has built a massive audience through comedy videos, travel vlogs and lifestyle content. While many television viewers may be discovering him for the first time on Lock Upp, he has already built a loyal fan base on social media.

Here's everything to know about him.

Who Is Varun Yadav?

Varun Yadav is a digital creator from Haryana.

He rose to popularity through short comedy videos featuring relatable humour, funny situations and collaborations with fellow creators. Over time, he expanded into travel vlogs, lifestyle content, prank videos and behind-the-scenes moments from his daily life.

His content is primarily published on Instagram and YouTube, where he has built a strong following among young viewers.

Why Is Everyone Calling Him 'Laila'?

Many viewers are surprised to learn that "Laila" is not his real name.

During Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, Varun shared that the nickname was given to him by his friends. Over time, it became his online identity.

Today, he uses Varun Yadav - Laila across his social media platforms, and most fans know him simply as Laila.

His Friendship With Aarush Bhola

Varun frequently collaborates with fellow content creator Aarush Bhola.

The duo regularly appears together in comedy videos, travel content, lifestyle vlogs and online challenges, making them a familiar pairing for their audiences.

How Popular Is Varun Yadav?

At the time of writing, Varun has:

More than 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

More than 6.75 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Many of his videos have crossed hundreds of thousands of views, with several attracting millions of views across social media.

What Kind Of Videos Does He Make?

Varun's content includes:

Comedy sketches

Lifestyle vlogs

Travel videos

Prank and challenge videos

Friendship-based entertainment

Daily life updates

His content is centred around humour and everyday situations, making it relatable for a young audience.

Why Is He Trending?

Varun entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 as one of the contestants.

Soon after his entry, fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala alleged during the show that Varun had bullied him at a party in the past. The allegation quickly became one of the first major talking points inside the house.

At the time of writing, the claim remains an allegation made on the programme. No independent findings or legal action connected to the allegation have been reported publicly.

Varun has also been at the centre of another viral moment on the show. During a conversation in the garden area, fellow contestant Ram Kapoor held Varun's face and kissed him on the mouth, leaving several contestants visibly surprised. The clip sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many viewers criticising the incident and raising concerns about consent.

Can Lock Upp Change His Career?

Reality television gives digital creators an opportunity to reach audiences beyond social media.

While Varun already has millions of followers online, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 allows viewers to see a different side of his personality beyond short-form content.

With an established online fan base and growing visibility through the reality show, Varun Yadav, better known as Laila, is among the contestants drawing attention this season.