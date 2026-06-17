Lionel Messi's story from a young boy in Rosario to a World Cup winner and record-breaker at FIFA World Cup 2026.

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At 38, Lionel Messi is still breaking records.

In Argentina's opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi scored the first FIFA World Cup hat-trick of his career in a 3-0 win over Algeria.

The achievement helped him equal Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.

It also saw him break Cristiano Ronaldo's record to become the oldest player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick.

But before the goals, trophies and global fame, Messi was a young boy in Argentina facing a medical condition that threatened to derail his football journey.

His family struggled to afford the treatment he needed, and his future in the sport remained uncertain.

So how did that boy from Rosario become one of football's greatest players and continue rewriting history at 38?

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A Boy From Rosario

Lionel Messi was born on 24 June 1987 in Rosario, Argentina.

He grew up in a working-class family. His father, Jorge Messi, worked as a manager at a steel factory, while his mother, Celia Cuccittini, worked in manufacturing.

Football quickly became part of his life.

Messi began playing football at the age of five. Coaches noticed something unusual almost immediately. One of his former youth coaches later recalled that Messi seemed "glued to the ball". His quick feet and short strides allowed him to move past older and bigger players with ease.

Even as a child, he stood out.

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The Challenges He Faced

Messi's biggest opponent was not another footballer.

It was a medical condition.

By the age of nine, he was only around 4 feet 2 inches tall. Doctors diagnosed him with growth hormone deficiency, a condition that slowed his physical development.

According to his doctor, Diego Schwarzstein, Messi's main concern was not appearance.

He kept asking whether he would grow enough to continue playing football.

The treatment was expensive. His family began giving him regular growth hormone injections in the hope that he could continue pursuing the sport he loved.

For many families, that might have been the end of the dream.

For Messi, it was the beginning.

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A One-Way Ticket To Barcelona

When Messi was 13, he moved to Spain after joining FC Barcelona's youth academy.

Leaving Argentina at such a young age meant adapting to a new country, a new culture and a new football system.

The move changed his life.

Barcelona supported his medical treatment and helped develop his talent. Over the following years, Messi progressed through the club's youth ranks.

At 17, he made his first-team debut for Barcelona.

The teenager from Rosario was now playing alongside some of the biggest names in world football.

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Argentina Calls

Less than a year after making his Barcelona debut, Messi earned a place in Argentina's senior national team.

The comparisons started almost immediately.

In a country that worshipped Diego Maradona, Messi faced enormous expectations. Every performance was measured against one of football's greatest icons.

But Messi continued building his own story.

One of his early international highlights came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he scored twice during the tournament and helped Argentina win the gold medal.

It was a sign of bigger achievements to come.

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Collecting Trophies And Breaking Records

Over the years, Messi won league titles, domestic cups, continental trophies and individual awards.

His career reached a major milestone when he captained Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.

For many fans, it completed one of football's most remarkable careers.

Yet Messi kept going.

At the 2026 World Cup, he became the first player to appear in six men's World Cups. His hat-trick against Algeria came on his 200th appearance for Argentina and moved him level with Miroslav Klose's men's World Cup goals record of 16.

Two decades after his World Cup debut, he was still making history.

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Life Beyond Football

Away from football, Messi often describes himself as a normal person who prioritises family.

He is married to Antonela Roccuzzo, his childhood sweetheart from Rosario. The couple have three sons and have known each other since they were children.

Messi has also used his global influence to support social causes. In 2010, he was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has since participated in campaigns focused on children's health, education and rights around the world.

One of the issues he has spoken about is child mortality. In a UNICEF campaign, Messi highlighted that thousands of children under the age of five die every day from preventable causes and said that number should be zero.

For Messi, impact has never been limited to what happens on a football pitch.