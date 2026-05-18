Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film

FTII graduate Mehar Malhotra’s Punjabi short film Parchaave Massiah Raatan De (Shadows Of The Moonless Nights) was the only Indian film competing at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Selected from 2,750 global entries, the 24-minute film was competing in the student film category. It told the story of a factory worker trying to survive exhaustion, night shifts and life inside a cramped Mumbai home where rest becomes a luxury. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #Cannes2026 #CannesWithBrut
Published on
18
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet
Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet
To be continued
Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet
Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film

FTII graduate Mehar Malhotra’s Punjabi short film Parchaave Massiah Raatan De (Shadows Of The Moonless Nights) was the only Indian film competing at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Selected from 2,750 global entries, the 24-minute film was competing in the student film category. It told the story of a factory worker trying to survive exhaustion, night shifts and life inside a cramped Mumbai home where rest becomes a luxury. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #Cannes2026 #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
18
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet
À suivre
Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet

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