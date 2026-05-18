How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film

FTII graduate Mehar Malhotra’s Punjabi short film Parchaave Massiah Raatan De (Shadows Of The Moonless Nights) was the only Indian film competing at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Selected from 2,750 global entries, the 24-minute film was competing in the student film category. It told the story of a factory worker trying to survive exhaustion, night shifts and life inside a cramped Mumbai home where rest becomes a luxury. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #Cannes2026 #CannesWithBrut