Ishita Mangal’s ode to her grandmother at the #Cannes2026

Fashion and beauty content creator Ishita Mangal’s ode to her grandmother at the #Cannes2026 red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut