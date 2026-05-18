Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet

At #Cannes2026, Urvashi Rautela once again grabbed attention with yet another statement purse on the red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut