Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet

At #Cannes2026, Urvashi Rautela once again grabbed attention with yet another statement purse on the red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
18
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film
How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film
To be continued
How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film
How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Urvashi Rautela Brings Another Statement Purse to the Cannes red carpet

At #Cannes2026, Urvashi Rautela once again grabbed attention with yet another statement purse on the red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
18
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film
À suivre
How sleepless nights inspired Mehar Malhotra’s Cannes-selected film

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