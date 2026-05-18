Sufi Motiwala brings queer Muslim representation to Cannes red carpet

“I am here to mainly represent queer Muslims of the entire world,” Fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala told Brut at the Cannes red carpet. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut.