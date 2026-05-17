Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Javier Bardem has a message for big b*lls men

Actor Javier Bardem spoke out about toxic masculinity and how it is reflected in the actions of Trump, Netanyahu, and Putin at a press conference about his upcoming film at #Cannes2026. In Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beloved, Bardem stars alongside Victoria Luengo as a father confronting questions of family, power, and masculinity. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Bella Hadid walks hand in hand with her brother on the #cannes2026 red carpet.
Bella Hadid walks hand in hand with her brother on the #cannes2026 red carpet.
To be continued
Bella Hadid walks hand in hand with her brother on the #cannes2026 red carpet.
Bella Hadid walks hand in hand with her brother on the #cannes2026 red carpet.
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Javier Bardem has a message for big b*lls men

Actor Javier Bardem spoke out about toxic masculinity and how it is reflected in the actions of Trump, Netanyahu, and Putin at a press conference about his upcoming film at #Cannes2026. In Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beloved, Bardem stars alongside Victoria Luengo as a father confronting questions of family, power, and masculinity. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
17
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Bella Hadid walks hand in hand with her brother on the #cannes2026 red carpet.
À suivre
Bella Hadid walks hand in hand with her brother on the #cannes2026 red carpet.

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