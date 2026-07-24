India
Politics

A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts for NEET paper leak cases in a late-night video message, he released another video thanking young people for their support.
Published on
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
To be continued
Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has responded to criticism after ending his 26-day hunger strike linked to the NEET paper leak protests. In a video message, Wangchuk rejected allegations that he had reached a deal with the Centre, saying his decision followed government assurances on several demands raised during the agitation. He urged people to watch his full explanation before forming opinions, while reiterating the sacrifices made during the fast. His remarks come as the Citizens for Justice Platform (CJP) continues its protest, maintaining that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains a key demand.
India
Politics

A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts for NEET paper leak cases in a late-night video message, he released another video thanking young people for their support.
Publié le
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
À suivre
Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has responded to criticism after ending his 26-day hunger strike linked to the NEET paper leak protests. In a video message, Wangchuk rejected allegations that he had reached a deal with the Centre, saying his decision followed government assurances on several demands raised during the agitation. He urged people to watch his full explanation before forming opinions, while reiterating the sacrifices made during the fast. His remarks come as the Citizens for Justice Platform (CJP) continues its protest, maintaining that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains a key demand.

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