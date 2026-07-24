Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Do I need to prove that my hunger strike was sacred?” asked activist Sonam Wangchuk after facing "criticism" for ending his fast before the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has responded to criticism after ending his 26-day hunger strike over the NEET paper leak protests. In a video message, Wangchuk rejected allegations that he had reached a deal with the Centre, saying his decision came after receiving written assurances from the government on several key demands. He urged people to watch his full explanation before drawing conclusions. His response comes as the Citizens for Justice Platform (CJP) continues its protest, maintaining that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains a non-negotiable demand.