India
Politics

Govt planning to move Dharmendra Pradhan to another ministry: Rahul Gandhi

In an almost 10-minute press address with students, LoP Rahul Gandhi reiterated their demands to the Centre, which he said were non-negotiable.
Published on
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
To be continued
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
During a press conference with students, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said there was discussion about moving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to another ministry amid the NEET paper leak controversy. Referring to the possibility of a ministry change, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is going to be no conversation about Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan being moved here, moved there... Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked.” Rahul Gandhi reiterated students’ demands during the press conference and said they were non-negotiable. The NEET paper leak controversy has led to protests by students and opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came during his interaction with students over the issue.
India
Politics

Govt planning to move Dharmendra Pradhan to another ministry: Rahul Gandhi

In an almost 10-minute press address with students, LoP Rahul Gandhi reiterated their demands to the Centre, which he said were non-negotiable.
Publié le
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
À suivre
A day after NEET fast-track court announcement, PM Modi thanked youth…
During a press conference with students, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said there was discussion about moving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to another ministry amid the NEET paper leak controversy. Referring to the possibility of a ministry change, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is going to be no conversation about Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan being moved here, moved there... Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked.” Rahul Gandhi reiterated students’ demands during the press conference and said they were non-negotiable. The NEET paper leak controversy has led to protests by students and opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came during his interaction with students over the issue.

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