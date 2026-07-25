During a press conference with students, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said there was discussion about moving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to another ministry amid the NEET paper leak controversy. Referring to the possibility of a ministry change, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is going to be no conversation about Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan being moved here, moved there... Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked.” Rahul Gandhi reiterated students’ demands during the press conference and said they were non-negotiable. The NEET paper leak controversy has led to protests by students and opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came during his interaction with students over the issue.