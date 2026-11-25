Rahul Gandhi recalls his father Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, saying his security was removed before the former Prime Minister was killed by an LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

“Papa’s security was removed so that he was killed.” Rahul Gandhi made this statement while recalling the assassination of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber belonging to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lankan militant group that fought for an independent Tamil homeland. The assassination took place on 21 May 1991 during an election rally in Tamil Nadu. The bomber was a member of the LTTE, which was involved in an armed struggle for a separate Tamil state in Sri Lanka. Rajiv Gandhi's death took place during the 1991 election campaign. His assassination also became a defining event in India's political history. In the footage, Rahul Gandhi refers to the removal of his father's security before the assassination. He also recalls the events surrounding his father's death.