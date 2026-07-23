India
Politics

Who is Vijeta Dahiya?

He quit a government job to pursue filmmaking, joined the Cockroach Janta Party on YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's advice, and became its spokesperson. Then, a viral burger video cost him the job. This is the story of Vijeta Dahiya.
Published on
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Who's at fault for paper leaks? JP Nadda trains his guns on Rahul Gandhi
Who's at fault for paper leaks? JP Nadda trains his guns on Rahul Gandhi
To be continued
Who's at fault for paper leaks? JP Nadda trains his guns on Rahul Gandhi
Who's at fault for paper leaks? JP Nadda trains his guns on Rahul Gandhi
India
Politics

Who is Vijeta Dahiya?

He quit a government job to pursue filmmaking, joined the Cockroach Janta Party on YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's advice, and became its spokesperson. Then, a viral burger video cost him the job. This is the story of Vijeta Dahiya.
Publié le
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Who's at fault for paper leaks? JP Nadda trains his guns on Rahul Gandhi
À suivre
Who's at fault for paper leaks? JP Nadda trains his guns on Rahul Gandhi

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