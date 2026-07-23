Who is Vijeta Dahiya?
He quit a government job to pursue filmmaking, joined the Cockroach Janta Party on YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's advice, and became its spokesperson. Then, a viral burger video cost him the job. This is the story of Vijeta Dahiya.
/
/
Who is Vijeta Dahiya?
He quit a government job to pursue filmmaking, joined the Cockroach Janta Party on YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's advice, and became its spokesperson. Then, a viral burger video cost him the job. This is the story of Vijeta Dahiya.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.