India
Politics

Lok Sabha suspends TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee for “unparliamentary language” against a woman MP

The TMC MP reportedly engaged in a heated exchange with NCPI members.
Published on
22
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Sonam Wangchuk's message on Day 25 of hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk's message on Day 25 of hunger strike
To be continued
Sonam Wangchuk's message on Day 25 of hunger strike
Sonam Wangchuk's message on Day 25 of hunger strike
A video showing Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee in an exchange with a reporter has surfaced online. In the video, the reporter says, "RAF personnel were attacked yesterday." Banerjee replies, "If you want to ask Godi media questions, keep doing that," before adding, "What those people are doing is right." Hours after the exchange, Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. According to reports, the suspension followed allegations that he used unparliamentary language and misbehaved with a woman MP during proceedings in the House. Reports also stated that the TMC MP was involved in a heated exchange with members of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
India
Politics

Lok Sabha suspends TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee for “unparliamentary language” against a woman MP

The TMC MP reportedly engaged in a heated exchange with NCPI members.
Publié le
22
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Sonam Wangchuk's message on Day 25 of hunger strike
À suivre
Sonam Wangchuk's message on Day 25 of hunger strike
A video showing Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee in an exchange with a reporter has surfaced online. In the video, the reporter says, "RAF personnel were attacked yesterday." Banerjee replies, "If you want to ask Godi media questions, keep doing that," before adding, "What those people are doing is right." Hours after the exchange, Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. According to reports, the suspension followed allegations that he used unparliamentary language and misbehaved with a woman MP during proceedings in the House. Reports also stated that the TMC MP was involved in a heated exchange with members of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

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