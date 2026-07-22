A video showing Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee in an exchange with a reporter has surfaced online. In the video, the reporter says, "RAF personnel were attacked yesterday." Banerjee replies, "If you want to ask Godi media questions, keep doing that," before adding, "What those people are doing is right." Hours after the exchange, Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. According to reports, the suspension followed allegations that he used unparliamentary language and misbehaved with a woman MP during proceedings in the House. Reports also stated that the TMC MP was involved in a heated exchange with members of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).